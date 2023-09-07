Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 312,937 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

