Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 56,690 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $36,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

