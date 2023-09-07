Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 275,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corning worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

GLW opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

