Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,191 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $46,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $339.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

