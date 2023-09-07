Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,772 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,757.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Up 5.7 %

LUNG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $424.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

