Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,736. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after buying an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

