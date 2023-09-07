Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $112.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QRVO stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

