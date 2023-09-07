Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

