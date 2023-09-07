Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.23

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.23 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 5253384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

