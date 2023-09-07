Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 121 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.