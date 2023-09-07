Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 180 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.