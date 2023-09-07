Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 379 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

