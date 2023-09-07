Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,757 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

