Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $298,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Timken were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Timken by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Timken by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.