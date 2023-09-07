Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $327,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

