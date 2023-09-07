Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $223,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.