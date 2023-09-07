Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $240,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,206,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

ACI stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.