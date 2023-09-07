Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $263,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $404.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.70 and a 200-day moving average of $360.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

