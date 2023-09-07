Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $278,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,398,470,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $132.16 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,685,100 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

