Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $281,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.90. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

