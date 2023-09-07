Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

