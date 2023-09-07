Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 183 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $246.70 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

