Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,616 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.25 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.