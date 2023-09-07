Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,793 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

