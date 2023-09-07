Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 585 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 41.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

