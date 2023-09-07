Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

