Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

