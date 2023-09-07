Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 158,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

