Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 125 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $495.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.24. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

