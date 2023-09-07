Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 192 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.