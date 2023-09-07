Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 95 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $513.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.06. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

