Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after buying an additional 938,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,448,309 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.