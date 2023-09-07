Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 157.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.76 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

