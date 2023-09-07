RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 25.8%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 143,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 28,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.