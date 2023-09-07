Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.38

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 60252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,699. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

