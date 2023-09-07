Reviewing NIO (NYSE:NIO) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NIO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -42.97% -94.92% -22.60% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -141.29% -65.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIO and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 7 4 0 2.36 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

NIO presently has a consensus price target of $12.68, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

This table compares NIO and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $7.14 billion 2.55 -$2.07 billion ($1.80) -5.88 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($64.00) -0.08

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NIO has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIO beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.