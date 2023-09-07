Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $554,982.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,761,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338,403 shares during the last quarter.

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

