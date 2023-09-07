ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 262,708 shares of company stock valued at $185,224 and sold 58,162 shares valued at $37,840. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

