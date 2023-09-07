RLI (NYSE:RLI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

NYSE RLI opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. RLI has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLI by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

