Robert W. Baird Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $38.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

CNM stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $483,116,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200,632 shares of company stock valued at $485,414,404 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

