Robert W. Baird Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Neutral

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CURV. Bank of America cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Torrid Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CURV opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $289.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Torrid by 58.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

