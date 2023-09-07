Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.01

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 1421971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,850,845 shares of company stock worth $137,897,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.