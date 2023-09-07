Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $102.00 at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

