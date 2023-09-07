Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $34.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CNM opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $483,116,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200,632 shares of company stock worth $485,414,404. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

