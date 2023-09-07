Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 300

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNSKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Investec raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$272.50.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

