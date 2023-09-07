Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

