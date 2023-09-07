Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $44.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

