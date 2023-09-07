Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

