Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.07. 363,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,195 shares of company stock valued at $245,993,192 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

