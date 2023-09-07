Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.38

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 57585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

